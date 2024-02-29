Canada’s Ocean Supercluster launches sustainable seafood program

Canada’s Ocean Supercluster (OSC) has launched a Canada-wide Sustainable Seafood 2024 program and has put out a Call for Proposals to support the development and adoption of Sustainable Seafood in the ocean sector.

According to information from the OSC website, “This program will provide incremental investment into Sustainable Seafood solutions aligned with the goals of Ambition 2035, driving Canada’s ocean economy.”

The Fisheries Council of Canada (FCC) and the Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance (CAIA) applaud the (OSC) Call for Proposals that was launched, on Feb. 27.

Ambition 2035 was informed by the Blue Economy joint vision by FCC and CAIA which aspires Canada to be in the top three best quality and sustainable seafood producers by 2040.

Advertisement

Paul Lansbergen, FCC president said, “This call will advance innovations like those highlighted in our recent Innovation Storyboard. We have the longest coastline in the world. We have among the brightest minds. Now the Supercluster has a program focused on putting the two together.”

“Canadian aquaculture companies have for a long time been investing in enhancing their processes, to world-leading levels,” said Timothy Kennedy, CAIA president & chief executive officer. “This call for proposals will encourage the development and adoption of new innovations that will continuously improve environmental performance while growing jobs, improving Canada’s food security, and ensuring healthy communities.”

Complete Expression of Interest (EOI) should be submitted by email to seafood@oceansupercluster.ca until April 16 at 7 p.m. EDT.