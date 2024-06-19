Canada’s Ocean Supercluster project to measure kelp’s environmental impact”

Canada’s Ocean Supercluster (OSC) has announced the Verifying Ocean Climate Impacts project to address the need for sustainable, scalable, and measurable solutions to evaluate kelp’s impact on carbon fixation, biodiversity, and ocean health.

The project is led by Veritree, in Vancouver, B.C., and aims to develop robust methodologies for carbon fixation assessment, construct energy-efficient floats, establish micro hatcheries for seed cultivation, train a skilled workforce, and implement an MRV system, a press release from OSC states.

Together with partner Coastal Kelp Inc., this project has a total value of almost C$5 million (US$3.6 million) where OSC is contributing about C$2.1 million (US$1.5 million) with the balance of funding coming from project partners.

“Our government is excited to support Canada’s Ocean Supercluster as it advances initiatives that promote sustainability while bolstering industry competitiveness and economic growth,” said François-Philippe Champagne, minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “The Verifying Ocean Climate Impacts project, one of three projects announced today, will support economic opportunities for coastal and Indigenous communities and will position Canada as a leader in sustainable ocean restoration practices.”

The implementation of the Ocean Restoration SOP and Ocean Index will help communities manage local restoration projects. By providing workforce development training in kelp farming and restoration techniques, this project is said to create sustainable employment opportunities, particularly in coastal and Indigenous communities.

“Canada’s Ocean Supercluster is proud to co-invest in the Verifying Ocean Climate Impacts Project, recognizing the need for sustainable, scalable, and measurable solutions to evaluate kelp’s impact on carbon fixation, biodiversity, and ocean health,” said Kendra MacDonald, CEO, Canada’s Ocean Supercluster. “This project will help empower communities focused on restoration activity, creating jobs and new growth, and building towards a more sustainable ocean future.”