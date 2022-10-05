Canada’s seafood farmers elect new members to the Board of Directors

During its annual meeting held September 28-29, 2022, the members of the Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance (CAIA) elected new officers, two new Executive Committee members and two new Board members.

Ian Roberts, Director of Communications at Mowi, will serve as the new chair of the CAIA Board of Directors, succeeding Jennifer Woodland of Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood Limited Partnership who stepped down after almost three years and now serves as past chair.

“The seafood farming community in Canada is focused and resilient. We are the seafood growth pathway for Canada with many coastal communities looking to grow sustainable foods and economic opportunities. With positive support from our communities and governments, Canada can realize this great sustainable, healthy and secure food opportunity for Canada,” said Roberts.

“This sector has incredible potential for Canada. Low-carbon, innovative sustainable and secure food production, great jobs in coastal communities in all ten provinces and one territory, Indigenous partnership, economic opportunity and leadership,” said Woodland. “With deepened collaboration and united together we will continue our work to realize this sector’s great future in Canada.”

Additionally, Amédée Savoie, La Maison BeauSoleil and Cyrus Singh, k’awat’si Development Corporation were newly elected to the Executive Committee while four others were re-elected including: Joel Richardson, Cooke Aquaculture Inc. (vice-chair), Cyr Couturier, Marine Institute, Memorial University of Newfoundland (treasurer), Mia Parker, Mowi Canada West (secretary) and Linda Sams, Cermaq Canada.

“In particular, I’d like to recognize Larry Johnson, President of Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood Limited Partnership and Co-Chair of the CAIA Indigenous Partners Network, and also Cyrus Singh, CEO of the K’awat’si Development Corporation,” said Timothy Kennedy, president and CEO, CAIA. “We’re very pleased to have two leaders from Indigenous-owned seafood businesses elected to the Board, and that they will lend their voices and talents to developing the national aquaculture discussion.”

Four new CAIA Board members were also elected:

Larry Johnson, Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood Limited Partnership (BC)

Cyrus Singh, k’awat’si Development Corporation (BC)

Jeff MacPherson, Atlantic Aqua Farms Ltd. (PEI)

Jennifer Wiper, Aquaculture Association of Canada (NB)

15 Board Members were also re-elected

Jamie Baker, Newfoundland Aquaculture Industry Association (NL)

Bill Collins, Cascadia Seaweed (BC)

Todd Cook, Elanco Canada Limited (BC)

Doug Hotson, Icy Waters Ltd. (ON/YK)

Brad Hicks, Taplow Feeds (BC)

Amy Jonsson, Grieg Seafood BC Ltd. (BC)

Rich Moccia, Aquaculture Centre, University of Guelph (ON)

Stephanie Quah, Cargill Canada (BC)

Tim Rundle, Creative Salmon Co. Ltd. (BC)

Ruth Salmon, BC Salmon Farmers Association (BC)

TBD, Aquaculture Association of Nova Scotia (NS)

Trevor Stanley, Skretting Canada Inc. (BC)

RJ Taylor, Ontario Aquaculture Association (ON)

Peter Warris, PEI Aquaculture Alliance (PEI)

Brian Yip, Fanny Bay Oysters (BC)

“I’d like to specially thank our outgoing Chair, Jennifer Woodland and outgoing treasurer, John Rose of Icy Waters Ltd, for their service to CAIA over the past number of years. These talented experts in Canada’s aquaculture landscape have been instrumental in shaping the future of this organization,” said Kennedy.