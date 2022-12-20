Canadian association makes sustainability commitments
The Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance, or CAIA, announced a set of national salmon farming commitments on behalf of its members.
The national commitments, established by an external advisory, is meant to ensure sustainable production that provides safe, reliable, healthy, and low-carbon footprint salmon. The goal is to achieve these commitments by 2032 with report on progress published each year.
“These commitments support the strong values that all Canadians share,” said CAIA president, Tim Kennedy. “We remain committed to being the best producers of farm-raised salmon in the world.”
The national commitments are broken down into seven points:
- Fish Health: We are committed to using best management practices and technologies that support the well-being of farm-raised salmon.
- Sustainable Feed: We support innovation in aquaculture feeds and are committed to the sourcing of environmentally sustainable ingredients that provide high-quality nutrition for our fish.
- Climate Change: We are committed to continuing to reduce our carbon emissions and are equally committed to becoming more resilient in the midst of a changing environment.
- Food Security: We are committed to providing a reliable and healthy source of farm-raised salmon to Canadians to help navigate future uncertainty to communities and boosting food security throughout Canada.
- Food Traceability: We will work to ensure consumers can more easily access the information they want about their salmon meals.
- Ocean Health: We are committed to continuous improvements to farm practices that further protect the marine ecosystem, including the benthic ecosystem health beneath our farms, and to the prevention of plastic waste and debris from entering the oceans from our operations.
