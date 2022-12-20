Canadian association makes sustainability commitments

The Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance, or CAIA, announced a set of national salmon farming commitments on behalf of its members.

The national commitments, established by an external advisory, is meant to ensure sustainable production that provides safe, reliable, healthy, and low-carbon footprint salmon. The goal is to achieve these commitments by 2032 with report on progress published each year.

“These commitments support the strong values that all Canadians share,” said CAIA president, Tim Kennedy. “We remain committed to being the best producers of farm-raised salmon in the world.”

The national commitments are broken down into seven points:

Advertisement