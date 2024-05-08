Canadian industry leaders stress importance of ‘responsible plan’ to Trudeau

The Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance (CAIA) and the Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) have written a joint letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reminding him of his commitment to develop a “responsible” plan.

“British Columbians have clearly said their top issues of concern are access to affordable housing, affordable food and access to doctors – not salmon farming,” the letter states.

In April, the CAIA released an article stating that farm-raised salmon production in Canada dropped from 148,000 tonnes in 2016 to 90,000 tonnes in 2023. The letter states, “Any further reduction of Canadian-grown salmon in a supply-constrained global salmon market will increase prices for Canadians for their favourite seafood choice and ensure that the supply is foreign product.”

The CAIA and CFA emphasized The minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Diane Lebouthillier’s commitment to presenting a practical and achievable plan. Adding that “responsible” means making domestic food affordable, security, jobs and the health of Canadian families and communities, including key First Nations partners who choose to have salmon farming in their traditional territories.

According to the letter, the B.C. salmon sector has been reduced by 40 per cent since 2020 with small coastal communities unable to afford any further job reductions. Many jobs dependent on a strong salmon farming sector are in remote locations and in Indigenous communities where there are few other employment opportunities.

“Prime Minister, the world has changed since the original transition commitment in 2019. We have had the global COVID pandemic. We have wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. We have had subsequent serious supply chain dislocations. Another election cycle in the U.S. could produce an uncertain outcome for Canadian trade. And we have the ongoing challenge of climate change,” the letter reads.

The organizations urged the Trudeau government to support a blue economy, to evidence-based decision-making, to Indigenous economic reconciliation and partnership in natural resource industries and to addressing the affordability crisis.

“The responsible path must include a vibrant B.C. salmon farming sector. We urge you to support an immediate renewal of 6-year salmon farming licenses for the remaining farms in coastal B.C.,” it states.