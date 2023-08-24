Canadian sensor company bags Aqua Nor 2023 Innovation Award

MARIN X inc. Sensor Globe, took home to Aqua Nor 2023 Innovation Award (Photo: Aqua Nor)

MARIN X Inc. Sensor Globe, a Nova Scotia-based company that has developed a one-of-a-kind platform for monitoring fish welfare, has won the Aqua Nor 2023 Innovation Award.

The winning project is a real-time decision-making tool that was developed to reduce mortality and revolutionize fish welfare during processing operations. The flexible sensor from Sensor Globe measures external factors such as temperature, oxygen levels, and physical impact.

Using Sensor Globe’s IoT (Internet of Things) Welfare platform, fish farmers can access key indicators and water quality parameters at all depths, which are critical to fish welfare. Sensor Globe’s sensor technology has superior accuracy using optical sensor technology in a new 95mm spherical design that makes the sensor the only solution on the market that can provide operational insight through deworming, transport, pipelines and pumps.

After receiving a total of 29 applications for this year’s Innovation Award, the jury has now evaluated all the applications and nominated three candidates for the Innovation Award. A winner will be announced during Aqua Nor 2023.

The jury consisted of Kari Lisbeth Fjørtoft from Hofseth International AS (previously Møreforsking AS), Oddvar Staulen from Innovation Norway, Kjell Maroni from Norwegian Seafood Research Fund (FHF) and Jan Henrik Sandberg from The Norwegian Fishermen’s Association.

EVONTA Technology GmbH from Dresden, Tyskland was a finalist this year. This company developed a fully automated device for non-destructive testing that enables the capture of tomographic image data.

The scanned fish eggs remain viable and are examined in their natural state. The measurement method Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) has been tested in collaboration with AquaGen AS.

Evonta has developed a fully automatic system to make testing and measuring salmon and trout roe easier, faster and more reliable compared to manual testing. The system monitors the roe early in the development stage using 3D images and AI technology, and allows the breeder to have full control over the batch – without physical contact or the use of chemicals.

EasyX AS, Bergen was another finalist for the award. Easy X developed the VCR (Vertical Cleaning Robot) for cleaning and disinfecting fish tanks in hatcheries and tanks in land-based fish farming. The robot is capable of moving vertically on smooth surfaces regardless of material. It also eliminates several environment, health and safety challenges, such as exposure to chemicals and heights.