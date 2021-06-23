News
Canadian tech firm’s Norwegian subsidiary appoints GM
June 23, 2021
By ANA staff
June 23, 2021
Canadian seafood tech company Sedna Technologies has appointed Mia Guttorm Moseng as general manager of its subsidiary in Stavanger, Norway. Sedna recently launched Sensor Globe as a new wireless concept for monitoring water quality and fish welfare for live fish transfers and handling. Moseng has a professional aquaculture education, farm trainee experience fro
