Canadian tech firm’s Norwegian subsidiary appoints GM


June 23, 2021
By ANA staff

Mia Moseng

Canadian seafood tech company Sedna Technologies has appointed Mia Guttorm Moseng as general manager of its subsidiary in Stavanger, Norway. Sedna recently launched Sensor Globe as a new wireless concept for monitoring water quality and fish welfare for live fish transfers and handling. Moseng has a professional aquaculture education, farm trainee experience fro

