Cargill Aqua Nutrition names new head

Cargill named Helene Ziv-Douki as president of its Aqua Nutrition business in April.

Ziv-Douki, who joined Cargill in 2003, succeeds Pilar Cruz who was recently promoted to Chief Sustainability Officer, a new role in the company.

Ziv-Douki first first joined the animal nutrition and health team in 2017 as the risk management and sourcing director for the company’s aqua nutrition business. According to Cargill, It was in this role that she developed her passion for all things aqua, and where she had the opportunity to gain a deep understanding of the business and provide innovative solutions to Cargill’s aqua nutrition customers, including creating a market-leading partnership with the insect industry.

Cargill Aqua Nutrition makes feed for salmon, shrimp, tilapia and other marine species in 20 countries. The business operates 40 facilities – 19 fully dedicated to aqua nutrition – around the globe.