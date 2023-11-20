CAT partners with C4U Corp. for advanced CRISPR gene editing

The Center for Aquaculture Technologies (CAT), is looking to harness CRISPR-Cas3 technology to promote genome editing in major commercial fish species and drive technological advancements within the industry.

CAT is partnering with Japanese biotech company C4U Corporation, which is best known for its proprietary “next generation” gene editing platform, developed by C4U founder, Tomoji Mashimo. According to CAT’s press release, could provide a “practical substitute” because it is unencumbered by intricate patents associated with CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing.

The CRISPR-Cas3 technology platform is similar to CRISPR-Cas9 in terms of its engineering, efficiency, and delivery methods and has already been validated both in vitro and in vivo.

C4U said it presents the distinct benefits of: no off-target deletions (improved safety) and efficient knockouts of large, programmable gene sequences. C4U’s patent portfolio is exclusively licensed worldwide to the company by Osaka University for use in eukaryotic cells, thus simplifying sublicensing transactions in sharp contrast with the complex and heavily litigated CRISPR-Cas9 patent landscape.

