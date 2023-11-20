Center for Aquaculture Technologies and Prelude join forces for advanced clinical research

The Center for Aquaculture Technologies is collaborating with Prelude to provide a more holistic and comprehensive approach to clinical research and data management.

CATC is known for clinical research and laboratory services in the aquaculture industry, while Prelude focuses on animal health electronic data capture (EDC) systems designed to optimize and streamline clinical research processes.

Dr. Fabio Zanuzzo, manager of Aquatic Animal Health at the Center for Aquaculture Technologies said this alliance will signify an enhancement of their abilities.

“We are not just embracing technological innovation; we are actively deploying it to set new benchmarks in the aquaculture sector. Our clients stand to gain immensely from the heightened efficiency and precision that these advanced tools bring to our already robust research methodologies,” Zanuzzo said.

This partnership represents a step towards providing a suite of both clinical research expertise and cutting-edge software solutions.