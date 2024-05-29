Center for Aquaculture Technologies Canada becomes independent company

The Center for Aquaculture Technologies (CAT) has announced that its Canadian subsidiary is now an independent company.

The move is part of an alignment to optimize its technical expertise better. According to a press statement, the Center for Aquaculture Technologies Canada (CATC) and CAT will continue as sister companies and important parts of the parent Cuna del Mar portfolio. They’ll continue collaborating but will have different governance and management structures.

CAT, headquartered in San Diego, Calif., will continue its work on advancements in the aquaculture genetics sector. CATC will focus on health and nutrition research for aquatic animals, supported by diagnostic services and a commercial-scale feed extruder. CATC will continue to operate its facilities in Souris and Victoria, P.E.I., Canada.

“The realignment empowers CAT to pursue innovation in genetic improvement with singleness of purpose and strategic focus. We are excited about the opportunities in bringing our genome editing technologies to commercial impact while honouring environmental stewardship,” said John Buchanan, CEO of CAT. “This will also allow CATC to pursue strategic initiatives in health and nutrition with agility and allow both teams to focus on innovation.”

Myrna Gillis, CEO of CATC, said the development will allow the company to deepen its expertise in health, nutrition, diagnostics, and specialty feed production while making new pathways for research and development.

“We are excited about the prospects this brings and are committed to driving meaningful contributions to the growth of the aquaculture sector. We also express thanks to our founder John Buchanan for his vision and leadership, and for the initiative in charting the exciting new direction for both organizations,” Gillis said.

CAT said it has made investments in driving the commercialization of genome editing, through the development of core intellectual property to produce 100 per cent sterile fish for farming.

The two companies, though independent, plan to keep fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing.