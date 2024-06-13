Center for Aquaculture Technologies Canada rebrands to Onda

The Center for Aquaculture Technologies Canada (CATC) is changing its name to Onda.

Onda means wave in Latin, and the company said this embodies its commitment to sustainable research that creates positive ripple effects across the sector.

The new company name and rebrand comes after the spinoff from its U.S. parent, The Center for Aquaculture Technologies (CAT), announced May 28. Onda will maintain alignment with its sister company, CAT, and continue to be an integral part of the Cuna del Mar portfolio. Both companies will operate under separate governance and management structures while collaborating to deliver services to the industry.

Onda’s rebrand was led by newly appointed CEO, Myrna Gillis, who brings over three decades of leadership experience in pharmaceutical, life sciences and law. Her experience with, and commitment to, sustainable aquaculture includes initiatives in fish nutrition, breeding, waste management, and bioactive organic nutrient generation.

“As we look for ways to feed a growing population, aquaculture has the power to provide a sustainable solution; but it must be managed with great responsibility and care. At Onda, we’re on a mission to nurture a healthier and more sustainable world, starting with sustainable aquaculture,” said Gillis. “Utilizing strategic and collaborative research and cutting-edge technologies we are committed to answering pressing questions to better understand our ocean environments and how we can improve the quality, resilience and health of aquatic food sources.”