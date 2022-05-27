Cermaq Canada and Ahousaht Nation renew protocol agreement

A renewed, five-year protocol between the Ahousaht First Nation and Cermaq Canada has been signed to bring focus to the priorities of the Nation and to provide a road map for how Cermaq will farm in their territory, into the future.

Cermaq Canada operates in Ahousaht Territory under the Ahousaht Protocol Agreement and through the governance process of the Ahousaht Ha’wiih (Hereditary Chiefs) as represented by Maaqtusiis Hahoulthee Stewardship Society (MHSS).

“Projects such as the feasibility study of a new Semi-Closed Containment System, a focus on GHG reduction and improved sea lice management innovation have all been possible due to the guidance of Ahousaht leadership,” said David Kiemele, Managing Director, Cermaq Canada. “We have also faced working through a global pandemic and found ways to mutually support one another through such a difficult time for our local communities and for our business.”

Previous agreements addressed operational plans, environmental stewardship, wild salmon protection and conservation, economic development opportunities, benefits sharing, employment and emerging business opportunities. New to this latest protocol, is a further focus on reconciliation and wild salmon, area-based management, innovation, MHSS specific standards and broader environmental monitoring in recognition of changing ocean conditions, climate change and potential salmon farming impacts and opportunities.

“We are committed to working together to tackle both challenges through continued advancement of meaningful and measurable climate action, a focus on the health and wellbeing of the Ahousaht Nation, the protection and enhancement of wild salmon and providing open dialogue about the shared value approach of Cermaq Canada to increase understanding across Governments of the critical role this business plays in rural coastal indigenous and non-indigenous communities alike,” said Hasheukumiss, Richard George, son of Tyee Ha’wiih and President of MHSS.