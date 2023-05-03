Cermaq Chile and Poseidon Ocean Systems sign oxygen supply contract

Cermaq Chile has entered into a five-year, four-site agreement for in situ oxygen supply and diffusion to be supplied by Poseidon Ocean Systems. Delivery of the systems is already underway with the first system already in operation.

According to Cermaq Chile, “improvements in fish welfare, our global commitment to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and an investment in clean and efficient technology, encouraged us to make the decision to use Oxypressor technology from Poseidon”

“We are very excited for this opportunity to work with Cermaq Chile” said Mauricio Cerda, Commercial Manager for Latin America operations at Poseidon Ocean Systems. “This is the first step in demonstrating to the global industry Poseidon’s advanced life support technology which consumes up to 65 per cent less fuel while improving growth. We are looking forward to helping our customers both increase their production while reducing costs and environmental impact at the same time.”