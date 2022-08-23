Cermaq launches Sea the Solution, a call for ocean sustainability

Cermaq has launched Sea the Solution, an online campaign recognizing how industries use the ocean in a way that “has not sufficiently respected the multiple roles and complex biodiversity in the ocean.”

“We cannot find the solutions without recognizing the problem the solution should address. Sugar coating our issues will not only hamper our progress but also lessen trust in us,” said Steven Rafferty, CEO, Cermaq. “All food production will have a footprint, and our task is to reduce the footprint to minimum, and balance the footprints measured as CO2, freshwater use, arable land use, feed ingredients and in a way where our operations are part of a circular economy.”

According to Cermaq, Sea the Solution is “a new way of looking at our role as food producers and our impact on climate change and environment.”

Sea the Solution addresses how to change the composition of fish feed towards ingredients not suitable for direct human consumption, circularity in co-production with algae farming, what is needed to avoid fish being stressed and hence improve welfare, and how local communities can take part in and benefit from growing salmon in their areas.