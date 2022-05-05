CFIN and Ontario Genomics announce $900K for cellular agriculture projects

The Canadian Food Innovation Network (CFIN) and Ontario Genomics have announced the recipients of more than $900K in funding through their AcCELLerate-ON competition; Canada’s first regional cellular agriculture competition, supporting the research and development of viable food production methods.

The four genomics and engineering biology projects were chosen for their “potential to drive food innovation, address industry opportunities, solve challenges, and benefit the cellular agriculture ecosystem and food and beverage industry in Ontario.”

The AcCELLerate-ON funding recipients include Cell Ag Tech, which will be scaling up the manufacturing of fish muscle stem cells from a 2D to 3D culture system with proteomic assessments of the cells.

The other three recipients are; Ardra Inc., developing fermentation-based production of heme as a natural flavour ingredient; Evolved, creating cultivated pork belly that is identical to conventional pork belly; and The University of Toronto, Michael Garton in collaboration with MyoPalate, establishing the foundational tools for cultivated pork production.

“It is very clear that cellular agriculture is garnering the interest and dollars of the global investor community,” said Bettina Hamelin, President and CEO, Ontario Genomics. “Today’s announcement will help Ontario’s most innovative food start-ups and researchers get to the next level by supporting product development, job creation and revenue generation.”

The projects are jointly funded by Ontario Genomics and CFIN and will be completed within 12-18 months.

“Transformative innovation is the only way we can solve global food challenges,” Joseph Lake, CEO, Canadian Food Innovation Network. “These four homegrown projects represent a unique and sustainable approach to feeding a growing global population while demonstrating the potential of Canadian food innovation.”