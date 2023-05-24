CHEMetrics launches new ammonia meter

CHEMetrics offers a new device that measures ammonia in water.

The A-2024 Ammonia Single Analyte Meter, or SAM, is meant to be an affordable and portable ammonia photometer that can be used with CHEMetrics’ K-1413 (hydroxybenzyl alcohol) and K-1513 (direct nesslerization) ammonia vacu-vials test kits.

Results are provided in ppm (mg/L) ammonia-nitrogen (NH3-N) on a clear screen. Featuring compatibility with two different methods, A-2024 can measure at the following ranges:

K-1413 Range: 0 – 3.00 ppm

K-1413 Range: 0 – 60.0 ppm

K-1513 Range: 0 – 10.0 ppm

K-1513 Range: 0 – 150 ppm

The SAM fits comfortably in hand and runs on four AAA batteries for approximately 5,000 tests. It holds 15 data sets in memory making it perfect for testing in the field or in the lab. Every unit comes with a light shield, screwdriver, batteries, instructions and a one-year warranty.

CHEMetrics Vacu-vial test kits are sold separately.

