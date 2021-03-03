Collaborative tech project to boost Atlantic Canada aquaculture

A suite of technologies that will improve monitoring of fish health, equipment, environment, crew safety and storm preparedness is anticipated from a US$21-million project led by Grieg Seafood Newfoundland.

The initiative, called the Integrated Operations and Real-Time Analytics Project, will provide technology for real-time information, analytics and environmental connectivity to improve overall operations – from egg to harvest.

“This will enable companies to have complete control of operations in areas where this would not have been possible due to lack of connectivity,” announced the Ocean Supercluster, a group of businesses, post-secondary institutions and non-profits in Atlantic Canada working together to advance the region’s ocean economy.

The group is contributing close to US$12 million to the project, while the industry is contributing US$14.8 million. Industry partners include Innovasea, SubC Imaging, AKVA Group and High-Tech Communications.

“Through data exchange and collaboration between partners, the project will result in technologies that will enable game-changing capabilities in aquaculture and offshore marine operations as well as connectivity to the environment that is transformative for the region and its fishing and aquaculture industries,” the Ocean Supercluster said.

Around 140 new jobs are expected through the project’s development, including 20 at project implementation.