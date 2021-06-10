Collective knowledge helping derisk RAS

Knowledge-transfer partnerships are a growing trend in the emerging RAS sector. Collaborations, where a tech or service provider helps the farmer fine-tune techniques and provide ongoing support to clients, are expected to help de-risk land-based farms using recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) technology.

In March, World Heritage Salmon (WHS), an up-and-coming salmon producer in Norway, has become the latest to ride the trend.

Its five-year deal with Benchmark Genetics (BG) includes a knowledge-transfer component related to land-based farming, including both the project phase and the smolt and grow-out facilities’ operational phase. WHS expects annual delivery of 20-25 million ova from BG for the 100,000-tonne land-based salmon farm it plans to build in Sunnylvsfjorden, Norway.