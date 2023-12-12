Cooke Aquaculture appoints new director of public affairs

Ocean-raised Atlantic salmon producer, Cooke Aquaculture USA Inc., has appointed Steven Hedlund as director of public affairs.

Hedlund, who has experience in seafood communications, public affairs, event management and media relations, joins the family business from the Global Seafood Alliance and Best Aquaculture Practices.

Joel Richardson, vice president of Public Relations, Cooke Inc is excited Hedlund is joining the company. “He brings an impressive set of skills from decades of experience in the seafood industry, and he is passionate about environmentally sustainable seafood production, promoting the benefits of aquaculture in the local food system, and preserving Maine’s heritage of a vibrant working waterfront,” Richardson said.

Hedlund will also work with the Maine Aquaculture Association, which contributes over $3.2 billion a year to the Maine economy. He will also support Cooke’s membership in the National Aquaculture Association which provides a unified national voice for aquaculture.

The director of public affairs is as pleased as the company is about his appointment.

“There is a tremendous opportunity for Maine to lead the way with sustainable seafood production, and salmon farming is at the forefront of that opportunity. I’ve called Maine home for 30 years, and I’m beyond excited by the opportunity to help advance responsible seafood production in Maine by applying my experience with the Global Seafood Alliance and Best Aquaculture Practices,” Hedlund said.