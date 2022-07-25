Cooke Aquaculture appoints Philip Wiese as managing director

Cooke Aquaculture Inc. has announced the appointment of Philip Wiese as managing director of East Coast Aquaculture Operations in Canada.

Wiese joins Cooke from his recent leadership role as CEO at Huon Aquaculture Group Limited, Australian salmon farming company.

He brings aquaculture expertise to Cooke having delivered for nearly 15 years with Huon including as chief financial officer with responsibility for financial management, information technology, human resources and operations.

Over the course of his career, Wiese was director of the Tasmania Salmon Growers Association where he led collaboration across the Tasmanian salmon industry and managed the Tasmanian salmon brand globally.

He has held various senior commercial management roles in finance, insurance and trading in the manufacturing, distribution and retail business areas.

Wiese will be reporting to Glenn Cooke, CEO, Cooke Aquaculture Inc.