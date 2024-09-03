News
Cooke Aquaculture celebrates 19th consecutive year as Canada’s best managed company
September 3, 2024 By Aquaculture North America staff
Family-owned business, Cooke Aquaculture Inc. was recognized as a 2024 Platinum Club winner as part of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies awards program.
This is the 19th consecutive year that the company has received this recognition. Platinum Club members are winners who have maintained their best-managed status for seven years or more.
“We are delighted to be recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed companies again this year. It’s a credit to our people, as their commitment and dedication to their work that really make it possible for our company to achieve this distinction year over year,” said Glenn Cooke, CEO of Cooke.
“This designation is an important one for us because it holds us accountable and ensures we are demonstrating best practices in all areas of our business.”
Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s business awards programs recognizing innovative and world-class businesses. Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.
“The 2024 Best Managed winners exemplify the highest Canadian business standards of innovation, adaptability, and bold leadership,” said Lorrie King, partner, Deloitte Private, Global Best Managed leader and co-leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “Their relentless ambition, determined focus, and strategic agility have led them to remain competitive on the world stage, creating sustainable economic growth in an evolving global market.”
The 2024 cohort of Best Managed companies share common themes such as having a people-centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.
