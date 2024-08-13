Cooke Aquaculture faces lawsuit over alleged violation of U.S. fisheries law
August 13, 2024
By Aquaculture North America staff
Cooke Aquaculture has asked to dismiss a U.S. lawsuit that alleges it uses a complex web of shell companies to violate anti-foreign ownership laws.
The Saint John-based aquaculture company owns Omega Protein, affiliated with another company that operates a Chesapeake Bay menhaden fishery, a small baitfish used to make fishmeal, fish oil, and other products, CBC reports.
Environmental activists are worried about the menhaden fishery, claiming the company is overfishing a key species that many animals in the food chain rely on in the Chesapeake Bay, which is slightly smaller than the Bay of Fundy.
The lawsuit alleges Cooke is violating the American Fisheries Act, which requires 75 percent of a company fishing in the U.S. to be owned by a U.S. citizen. It claims that the total value Omega has fished while “falsely certifying compliance” with U.S. citizenship laws exceeded $2 billion between 2017, when Cooke bought it, and 2021, when the lawsuit was launched.
“As a result of their fraudulent scheme, defendants have illegally harvested from United States waters many millions of dollars’ worth of fish to which they are not entitled,” the lawsuit says.
There have been concerns about farmed salmon escaping into the wild, and general pushback for how the company operates, in Washington, British Columbia, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, the CBC report states. None of the allegations made against Cooke have been tested in court.
The lawsuit was filed by Chris Manthey of New York, described in the lawsuit as a “professional investigator and researcher,” and W. Chiles Benson of New Jersey, described as someone working in the fisheries management industry who “occasionally receives non-public information” about fishing companies, including Cooke and Omega.
Cooke spokesperson, Joel Richardson said in an email statement that the company denies all allegations of wrongdoing. Richardson didn’t say if Cooke uses processed menhaden as food for its salmon farming in New Brunswick.
Chris Moore, the Virginia executive of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, said there’s no scientific data to know if menhaden are overfished in the bay because the state has blocked studies. Omega is the only company operating the menhaden reduction fishery in the bay, he said.
Omega has information on its website from fisheries commissions that state that it is not overfishing. “Our fishing partner at Ocean Harvesters is committed to fishing in a responsible manner; equally respecting the environment in which we operate and the health of the menhaden population that we harvest,” the website states.
