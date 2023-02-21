Cooke Aquaculture named one of Atlantic Canada’s Top Employers

Cooke Aquaculture Inc. has been named one of Atlantic Canada’s Top Employers, a designation that recognizes the employers in Canada’s four Atlantic provinces “that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.”

The annual competition is organized by the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers.

“We’re a family company. That’s important to us as our seafood business has grown through Atlantic Canada and around the world,” said CEO Glenn Cooke. “We’re connected to our communities, and we’re committed to helping them grow. As a company and as individuals, we value qualities like respect, compassion, and generosity. It’s those values, and it’s our people, which make our company successful.”

In 2022, the company added Connors Transfer Limited – a 143-truck fleet based in Stellarton, N.S. – to its transportation team.

Cooke also expanded its global market reach by acquiring the shrimp processing company in Western Europe, Morubel N.V., as well as Australia’s vertically integrated seafood producer, Tassal Group Ltd.

Cooke made a partnership investment into family-owned Ganong Bros., Ltd. “to help grow Canada’s oldest candy and chocolate company,” an employer in southwestern New Brunswick based in St. Stephen.