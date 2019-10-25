Cooke veterinarian honoured at ACFFA gala

The Atlantic Canada Fish Farmers Association (ACFFA) calls veterinarian Dr. Leighanne Hawkins an “indomitable force in the industry.”

Dr. Hawkins was recognized on Oct. 24 as the recipient of the 2019 Atlantic Canada Aquaculture Award during a charity casino gala at ACFFA’s annual Science, Research and Technology Forum in St. Andrew’s-by-the-Sea, New Brunswick, Canada.

ACFFA chair Tom Taylor presented the award, recognizing her for her 25-year career in the Atlantic Canadian aquaculture industry.

“Her 25-year career in Atlantic Canada has witnessed many novel fish health events for the region,” said Taylor. “Her calm and steady hand and application of the art of veterinary medicine has been invaluable to the Atlantic Canadian industry. She continues to apply this effective approach in her guidance of the industry through other health issues.”

Dr. Hawkins is fish health manager at Cooke Aquaculture Inc. She graduated in 1994 with her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the Atlantic Veterinary College at University of Prince Edward Island. She then worked exclusively in fish veterinary medicine as the provincial veterinarian in Newfoundland and then New Brunswick in 1998. She moved to the private sector with Maritime Veterinary Services before she joined Cooke Aquaculture in 2005.

“I started loving fish farming because of my dad and my uncle, and I still love fish farming,” said Dr. Hawkins. “Thank you to Cooke Aquaculture for believing in the East coast of Canada when no one else believed in the East coast. At a time when so many people and groups seem to be against aquaculture, it’s great to look out and see so many people who believe in fish farming and are dedicated to its sustainability.”

The charity gala raised $2000.00 for the Charlotte County Cancer Society.

ACFFA is an industry-funded association working on behalf of Atlantic Canada’s salmon farming industry in addition to a wide range of service and supply companies and organizations.