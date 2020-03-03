Coronavirus concerns cause organizers to cancel aquafeed conference

Organizers of a specialized conference for aquaculture feed professionals had to cancel the event due to the alarming spread of the coronavirus.

The 13th Aquafeed Horizons 2020 was supposed to be held at BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand, on March 24, 2020. It was part of the combined Victam Asia grain and feed expo / VIV Health & Nutrition Asia Trade Fair and Forum.

“This was a very difficult decision, and we waited as long as we could in the hope that the coronavirus epidemic would slow, but unfortunately we are not seeing that”, Suzi Dominy, publisher of Aquafeed.com said.

“We are sorry to disappoint our delegates but their safety and wellbeing, as well as that of our presenters and staff, has to come first,” she added. “It would have been irresponsible to go ahead with an international meeting in this region; we really didn’t have a choice.”

More information about Aquafeed.com conferences can be found at feedconferences.com

Coronavirus, now referred to as Covid-19, is one of many viruses that cause diseases in mammals and birds. In humans, the virus causes respiratory tract infections that are typically mild, such as the common cold. Covid-19 can be lethal.

In December 2019, a pneumonia outbreak was reported in Wuhan, China.On 31 December 2019, the outbreak was traced to a novel strain of coronavirus. The strain was later called Covid-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO).

As of 24-25 February 2020, there have been 2,629 confirmed deaths worldwide and more than 79,700 confirmed cases in the coronavirus pneumonia outbreak.