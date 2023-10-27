Dr. Jimmy Turnbull: The fish welfare expert
October 27, 2023
By Aquaculture North America staff
University of Stirling professor Dr. Jimmy Turnbull answers the important questions about fish welfare and the challenges that need to be addressed for the future of aquaculture.
