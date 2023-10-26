Dramm Corp. appoints western technical representative

Dramm Corporation announced the appointment of Angela Storm as its western technical representative.

Storm will be responsible for managing distributor relationships and supporting sales in the western United States. She will work with commercial customers involving products focused on hand watering tools, complete irrigation systems, chemical applicators, horizontal airflow systems, humidity management tools, and complete water system integrations.

Storm has experience in the commercial horticulture business, most recently as a key account representative for Dümmen Orange in North America. She has also worked as a breeder representative for Selecta One.

“Her reputation in the ornamental industry is second to none for providing dedicated and detailed customer support,” said Kurt Becker, executive vice-president of Sales and Marketing.