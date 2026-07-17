News
Shellfish
East Coast Shellfish Growers Association has a new executive director
July 17, 2026 By Aquaculture North America Staff
Talking Points
The East Coast Shellfish Growers Association (ECSGA) has appointed Christopher Schillaci as its new executive director. Schillaci brings 16 years of experience in shellfish aquaculture policy from the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries and NOAA, focusing on disease management and regulatory reform.
- Schillaci expressed his honour in joining ECSGA, emphasizing the importance of supporting coastal economies.
- He chairs the Interstate Shellfish Sanitation Conference’s aquaculture committee, advocating for flexible operational plans for growers.
- Schillaci aims to enhance regulatory improvements, market expansion, and ecosystem benefits of shellfish farming while amplifying growers' voices at various government levels.
This leadership change is significant as it positions ECSGA to better advocate for the interests of East Coast shellfish growers, ensuring their continued success and sustainability in a challenging industry.
East Coast Shellfish Growers Association has appointed Christopher Schillaci as its new executive director.
Schillaci has 16 years of experience in shellfish aquaculture policy at the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF) and NOAA, including work on disease management, marine spatial planning, and regulatory reform.
“I am honoured to join the East Coast Shellfish Growers Association as its incoming executive director. It has been a privilege to support an industry defined by hard work, ingenuity, and a deep commitment to coastal economies, and I am excited to bring that experience to the ECSGA at this pivotal moment,” Schillaci said in an ECSGA newsletter.
The new executive director is also the chair of the Interstate Shellfish Sanitation Conference’s (ISSC) aquaculture committee, where he’s led efforts to expand the use of operational plans that provide flexibility for growers.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve this community and eager to get to work. Together, we will continue to ensure that East Coast shellfish growers have the support, tools, and advocacy needed to thrive in the years ahead,” Schillaci said. “As I step into this role, I look forward to working closely with the board of directors and our membership to build on the ECSGA’s existing priorities and identify new areas of focus to strengthen the industry’s future. Whether advancing regulatory improvements, supporting market expansion, elevating the ecosystem benefits of shellfish farming, or ensuring growers’ voices are heard at the state and federal levels, my goal is to help the ECSGA remain a powerful, effective champion for its members.”