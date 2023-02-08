Elanco Aqua appoints senior technical consultant

Elanco Aqua announced the appointment of Samuele Zamparo as senior technical consultant, based out of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

“We are delighted that Samuele joined our North American Aqua team. Samuele brings a great scientific and technical skill set to the role and is incredibly passionate about fish health and the aquaculture industry. He will lead the local strategy to re-ignite Elanco’s customer-centric technical services and strengthen Elanco’s presence in Canada and the U.S.,” said Marta Gameiro, farm animal & aqua North America sales director at Elanco Canada.

Zamparo graduated with honours as a doctor in veterinary medicine at the University of Padua, Italy, in 2016, and holds a post-graduate diploma in breeding, hygiene, pathology of fish and control of derived products at the University of Udine, with a thesis on disinfection trials in striped Snakehead (SSN1) cell cultures on Betanodavirus.

Before joining Elanco, Zamparo served as a health manager and medicated feed manager of the Rossi Group, a rainbow trout company in Italy. He also acted as the health manager in various other operations in sturgeon, sea bass, and sea bream production.

“I am excited about the opportunity to continue to develop and apply my knowledge and experience in fish health management and fully committed to helping North American farmers reach their goals. I look forward to starting this journey and making a positive impact within Elanco Aqua,” said Zamparo.