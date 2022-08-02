Eluceda develops hydrogen peroxide test in water

Eluceda has launched a quantitative and portable test for hydrogen peroxide in water, with results given in 60 seconds.

The technology solution is the latest in a line of tests that uses Eluceda’s established E-Sens handheld detectors and is capable of detecting hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ) in water at concentrations between 1 and 1000 parts per million (ppm).

Eluceda was approached by a supplier in the paper and pulp industry to design an accurate and easily repeatable test method that could detect hydrogen peroxide at the necessary concentrations within the paper manufacturing process.

A key feature of Eluceda’s test is the sensors’ ability to analyze hydrogen peroxide levels in the water even in the presence of pulp, providing an advantage over existing colorimetric analysis.

The technology behind Eluceda’s test for hydrogen peroxide is not limited to the paper and pulp industry and can be applied to other chemical testing requirements in different manufacturing sectors.