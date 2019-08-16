Federal funding announced for Quebec fisheries and aquaculture

The Canadian government is investing in clean technology for fish harvesters and aquaculture farms in Quebec.

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau announced Aug. 15 that more than CAD$350,000 in federal funding from the Fisheries and Aquaculture Clean Technology Adoption Program (FACTAP). This announcement came on behalf of Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and the Ministry of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.

The investment will support three new projects in Quebec. Ferme pisciole des Bobines in East Hereford, Que. Will receive CAD$303,750 towards an industrial-scale water treatment system at its land-based rainbow trout aquaculture operation.

Centre de Transfert et de Sélection des Salmonidés in Nouvelle, Que. Will receive CAD$29,043 for the installation of an incubator to maintain the temperature of brook trout eggs, helping prevent infections and reducing the use of treatment products.

Pisciculture de lat Jacques-Cartier of La Patrie, Que. Will receive CAD$22,500 for UV filters that will reduce fungus outbreaks during the early stages of salmon rearing activities.

“Investments in clean technology will help businesses adopt greener practices, while ensuring they remain competitive in the global trade market,” said Wilkinson in a statement.

FACTAP provides CAD$20 million over four years to help businesses adopt new, clean technologies to their daily operations, encouraging more sustainable and efficient practices.

The Province of Quebec is also a financial supporter of clean technologies in fisheries and aquaculture sectors. It has contributed CAD$239,000 in funding environmental initiatives.