Feed producer gets green light to produce canola oil for aquaculture feed

Feed manufacturer Cargill has been given the go-signal by U.S. regulators to cultivate its proprietary canola that will provide the raw material for the company’s plant-based, fish oil alternative for omega-3 fatty acids.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has deregulated Cargill’s canola varieties, which the company had been testing for omega-3 under permit in multiple locations in Montana since 2015. Cargill plans to advance the commercialization of its long-chain omega-3 canola trait in a tightly-managed closed loop supply chain. The USDA deregulation is an important step in the regulatory approval strategy for Cargill’s new omega-3 canola, the company said.

“This approval means we are on target to deliver Latitude, our sustainable, fish oil alternative made from canola oilseeds to aquaculture farmers and feed manufacturers. It represents another key step in creating a global supply chain that can meet a critical environmental challenge,” said Mark Christiansen, managing director for Cargill’s specialty oils business.

Currently, aquafeed for farm-raised salmon contains fish oil to help fish reach desired EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acid levels. By combining technology from BASF with its canola innovation capabilities and aquaculture expertise, Cargill is able to provide farmers access to Latitude, a plant-based alternative that relieves harvesting pressure on wild fish populations, while meeting the market need for a reliable supply of long-chain omega-3s at a predictable price, the company said.