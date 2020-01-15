Fillet of salmon unchanged with diet of fly larvae meal

A study that aimed to assess the quality of fillets of Atlantic salmon fed solely or partially with black soldier fly (Hermetia illucens) larvae meal found no adverse effect on the quality and taste of the fillets.

Researchers in Italy led by University of Florence doctoral student Leonardo Bruni said the fish were fed a meal comprising of black soldier fly larvae reared on 60-percent algae (Ascophyllum nodosum) and 40 percent organic wastes.

“Our main findings showed that a complete dietary substitution of fishmeal with H. illucens larvae meal did not impair the physico-chemical quality of Atlantic salmon fillets,” the researchers said in the study, first published in the journal Science of Food and Agriculture.

Consumers that participated in the taste-test liked the salmon and plan to eat them again if they become commercially available.

“Tailoring the insect fatty acid profile by rearing the larvae on a polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA)-rich substrate, coupled with a dietary modulation of the oily source, can successfully maintain or even increase the cardio-protective characteristics of fillets,” the researchers concluded.