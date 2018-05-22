Fish farming on world's largest ship rejected

Liza Mayer
May 22, 2018
By
The 521-metre vessel envisioned by Pure Atlantic was designed to produce 50,000 tonnes of salmon a year
The 521-metre vessel envisioned by Pure Atlantic was designed to produce 50,000 tonnes of salmon a year Pure Atlantic
The Norwegian Government rejected a giant fish farm concept to be housed in what could have been the world’s largest ship because the idea was not innovative enough.

In a letter dated May 16, Norway’s Directorate of Fisheries informed Pure Atlantic it is rejecting its application for 45 salmon farming development licenses because the plan did not bring significant innovation to the industry, Reuters reported.

The 521-metre vessel envisioned by Pure Atlantic was designed to produce 50,000 tonnes of salmon a year.

Development licenses are part of an initiative by authorities to boost Norway’s salmon production.





Related items

More in this category: « Egg-to-market operation helps boost tilapia’s acceptance

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

back to top

Subscription Centre

 
New Subscription
 
Already a Subscriber
 
Customer Service
 
View Digital Magazine Renew

Most Popular

Latest Events

More Events...
Aquaculture UK
Wed May 23, 2018 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Aquaculture Canada 2018
Mon May 28, 2018 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
AquaVision 2018
Mon Jun 11, 2018 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
International Charr Symposium
Mon Jun 18, 2018 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
SeaWeb Seafood Summit
Tue Jun 19, 2018 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM

Privacy / CASL
Aquaculture North America is an Annex Business Media publication | Copyright © 2018