Fish farming on world's largest ship rejected
The 521-metre vessel envisioned by Pure Atlantic was designed to produce 50,000 tonnes of salmon a year Pure Atlantic
The Norwegian Government rejected a giant fish farm concept to be housed in what could have been the world’s largest ship because the idea was not innovative enough.
In a letter dated May 16, Norway’s Directorate of Fisheries informed Pure Atlantic it is rejecting its application for 45 salmon farming development licenses because the plan did not bring significant innovation to the industry, Reuters reported.
The 521-metre vessel envisioned by Pure Atlantic was designed to produce 50,000 tonnes of salmon a year.
Development licenses are part of an initiative by authorities to boost Norway’s salmon production.
