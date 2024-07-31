First Nations groups take DFO to court over licence renewals for B.C. salmon farms
July 31, 2024
By Aquaculture North America staff
Two First Nations in British Columbia are taking legal action against the federal government and two fish farm companies after the government decided to allow fish farms to operate in B.C. for five years.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) had been phasing out the fish farms, but in June, they extended licences for another five years, allowing Grieg Seafood and Mowi Canada to continue to run 14 farms. The ‘Namgis and the Kwikwasut’inuxw Haxwa’mis First Nations said in federal court applications that the decision infringes on their Aboriginal rights, a report from the CBC states.
The ‘Namgis application made claims of fish stocks of pink, coho, chinook and sockeye salmon becoming “severely depleted,” prompting the nation to stop fishing for those stocks in the Nimpkish River, build a hatchery and start a pilot project for a land-based fish farm facility. The nation established The Kuterra facility, the first Atlantic salmon aquaculture facility in Canada that uses recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) technology
The application stated the fish farms licensed by Minister Diane Lebouthillier are along crucial points of the migratory routes of wild Pacific salmon they have been fishing on. The ‘Namgis said the minister is mandated to protect and conserve fish, but the fisheries department has allegedly ignored that mandate since it began regulating fish aquaculture.
The Kwikwasut’inuxw Haxwa’mis First Nation’s application accused the federal government licensed the fish farms without proper consultation.
“For consultation to be meaningful, a decision-maker must engage in consultation efforts in good faith and with an open mind,” the application read. “A consultation process that provides no opportunity to inform or change the course of the decision is merely an opportunity to ‘blow off steam.”
B.C. Salmon Farmers Association (BCSFA), in response to the nations’ applications, said the organization respects and recognizes First Nations’ rights and titles over their traditional territories.
Many salmon farming agreements have Guardian programs with the rights-holder Nations, and the regulations are typically stricter than those imposed by the DFO, the press release states.
“Our sector has consistently stated that we will not farm where we do not have consent, and we have stayed true to that commitment,” said Brian Kingzett, BCSFA executive director.
