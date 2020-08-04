Features
First offshore farm enters its second production cycle
August 4, 2020
Sponsored by Global Marine
Ocean Farm 1, ‘the world’s first offshore fish farm,’ is now into its second production cycle for SalMar Group. Ocean Farm 1 measures an enormous 110 meters in diameter and 250,000 cubic meters of habitat. The entire design and system integration – from concept and design development, to fabrication and installation in Frohavet, Norway – was conducted by Global Maritime.
Global Maritime continues to lead in offshore fish farm design, building on our decades of offshore engineering and operational knowledge to develop new concepts and address the challenges involved with operating these units further offshore and in harsher conditions.
For more information, please visit www.globalmaritime.com/aquaculture
