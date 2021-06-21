Fish health specialist expands team

Aquaculture pharmaceutical health and nutrition company Syndel has expanded its commercial team with the addition of five new members to serve the growing industry.

Syndel’s staff now includes Amber Train, who holds a technical degree from Bellingham Technical College’s Fisheries and Aquaculture program, and Julia Pinkney, who produced steelhead trout with Taste of BC after graduating from Vancouver Island University.

Todd Gill, formerly of Proaquatix, is the new assistant manager for market development. Camoran Hollan, another BTC aquaculture grad, was at Riverence working in hatchery and broodstock management before joining Syndel.

Jennifer Fortier Ayrey will be spearheading new marketing initiatives to grow Syndel’s brand recognition and international presence, after directing public outreach for Whole Oceans.

Nagaraj Chatakondi, who has joined the team as a Technical Advisor, has spent over 20 years in the US catfish industry and is based in Mississippi.

The commercial team is headed by Jason Montgomery (USA) and Andrew McCool (Canada), who have a combined 35 years at Syndel.