Intake water crucial in RAS

Photo: Adobe Stock

The importance of intake water on the economic success of large-scale land-based aquaculture facilities cannot be overemphasized, according to an expert on aquaculture systems.





“The stakes are high for emerging inland aquaculture companies. Understanding how water affects a RAS operation and the fish living inside of it can create competitive advantage for aquaculture companies,” Chuck Blumenschein, aquaculture specialist at Veolia, told the audience Aquaculture America 2019 during a session on recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS).



Blumenschein presented some of the challenges related to intake water and how to mitigate risks when developing a large-scale RAS project. His presentation discussed the various intake water sources available and the characteristics that should be evaluated, such as total dissolved solids (TDS), hardness, sulfate levels, and organic contaminants. He also reviewed various methods and technologies to treat the raw water to minimize the risk to fish health and a facility’s biosecurity.



At the event, Veolia also exhibited its portfolio of RAS technologies, including the RAS2020, to attending aquaculture professionals.