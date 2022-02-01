News
DFO opens applications for clean technology program
February 1, 2022
By ANA staff
February 1, 2022
Canada’s Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) is accepting project proposals for its Fisheries and Aquaculture Clean Technology Adoption Program (FACTAP).
FACTAP is a national contribution program, investing in C$30 million from 2017 to 2023 to improve the country’s fisheries and aquaculture industries’ environmental performance.
The FACTAP application deadline is Feb. 28. The program may fund up to 75 per cent of eligible project costs to a maximum of $1 million per year.
