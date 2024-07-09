FishWise and GDST join forces to boost seafood traceability

FishWise, a U.S.-based sustainable seafood consultancy, and the Global Dialogue on Seafood Traceability (GDST), a platform for digital traceability in seafood, have partnered up to promote the adoption of traceability best practices in seafood supply chains.

This collaboration aims to promote the implementation of interoperable, digitized traceability systems and the adoption of the GDST standard across public and private sectors. This collaboration could empower regulators and governments to support more standardized, transparent, and responsible seafood supply chains.

The GDST is considered the “gold standard” in seafood traceability and works to expand the adoption of the standard and evolve it through a multi-stakeholder dialogue process. FishWise implements traceability best practices by verifying data, assessing risks, and developing due diligence programs with seafood businesses, governments, and NGOs worldwide.

“Our new partnership with FishWise will allow us to make advances in the adoption and evolution of the standard,” said Greg Brown, executive director of GDST. “FishWise’s deep involvement with its partners plus its collaborative and consultative approach with multiple stakeholders coupled with the GDST’s Standard and technical resources will bring traceability into many conversations and assist the industry and regulators in meaningfully adopting digital interoperable traceability in seafood.”

The partners also recognize that both the private sector and governments have work to do to adopt and encourage traceability best practices.

“Standardizing data formats in both the public and private sector, and making electronic information sharing more seamless between traceability systems is crucial. Not only for meeting companies’ responsible seafood programs but also regulatory compliance and better governance,” said Sara Lewis, director of programs at FishWise, “Therefore, the collaboration will also explore the connections between GDST adoption and regulatory compliance, in pursuit of greater uptake of the standards through government engagement.”