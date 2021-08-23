Free tutorial on growing oysters 

A course on off-bottom oyster culture is available online for free Photo: © Peter / Adobe Stock

Everybody loves a freebie. How about learning how to grow oysters?

A suite of 13 educational sessions on growing oysters in the Gulf of Mexico is online at https://oyster-culture.teachable.com/.

Florida Sea Grant and the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences said the online course is designed for beginners and those interested in learning about the prospects of off-bottom oyster culture in the Gulf of Mexico region. They hope their project could help boost the number of oyster farming operations in the Gulf of Mexico, which dwindled after the BP oil spill in 2010.

From Getting Your Farm Started to Harvesting a Crop of Oysters, the availability of the 13 videos “does not end,” they said.