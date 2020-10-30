From Mowi farm technician to managing director

Alan Cook has come full circle and he is back where he kick-started his career in the salmon industry: at Mowi, where he was a farm technician in 1998.

Cook has recently been appointed managing director of Mowi Canada East, the group’s Atlantic Canada operations.

He brings more than 20 years of experience to the role. He most recently served as COO of New Zealand King Salmon. He has held leadership positions within the salmon farming and fisheries industries in Canada, Chile, and the United States, as well.

“I am delighted to have Alan on board,” said Mowi CEO Ivan Vindheim. “He is a very experienced farmer and I look forward to working with him.”

Cook replaces Jamie Gaskill, who has provided notice to Mowi to spend more time with his young family while focusing on specific projects in the salmon farming and seafood industry.

“Mowi thanks Jamie for his contribution, and we wish him well in his future endeavours,” the company said in a statement.