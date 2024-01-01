From the Editor: America on a mission

The new year is an opportunity to self-reflect. Perhaps, this January/February issue is the editorial team’s version of an industry-wide self-reflection.

As is evident in these pages, there are many challenges ahead for the North American industry. But if the industry must face these challenges, I believe that it must also follow that the industry must be well-informed of it.

Charlie Culpepper and the National Aquaculture Association (NAA) share an overview of the organization’s advocacy priorities in the United States for the year ahead. As he mentions in his column, the 2023 Farm Bill is on the horizon and this story outlines NAA’s focus on the many federal priorities that will affect American fish farmers.

The cover story takes a deeper look at the experiences that Indigenous communities face within aquaculture. Farming fish and seafood are not just key economies for Native peoples, it is also about environmental stewardship and cultural representation. Lynn Fantom takes a look at tribes across North America to talk about how tribal leaders are making their voice heard on the political stage to defend an important piece of their way of life.

The story also examines the industry’s role in being true partners with these loyal communities where these businesses are being run. It is clear that the Indigenous Peoples are a powerful ally for the future of the industry.

Advocacy for aquaculture can seem like an uphill battle, especially when its challenges are presented collectively in our pages like this. But, I don’t believe it’s something that publications like this one should shy away from. In fact, I feel it is this publication’s duty to present them to you, the readers, in hopes of empowering farmers with the knowledge they need to drive change.

