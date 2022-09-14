From the Editor: Leading the way

As the industry continues to grow, so does its workforce, and women are an imperative part of the equation.

Decades of research have documented women’s economic contributions, however, action is still needed to advance women’s rights and achieve gender equality.

This is what we aim to do at Aquaculture North America. We want to be part of the movement to achieve gender equality and empower women in aquaculture.

I was lucky enough to sit down with some inspiring women for our Women in North American Aquaculture podcast, and get insight into how they got where they are today.

During these conversations, I always ask the interviewees what was one of the things that could’ve helped them progress early in their career? I noticed one common theme between all answers – mentorship.

Mentorship, or what some describe as “shortcuts to success,” is important in all stages of a career path. Female mentors can offer advice on navigating careers and finding a work-life balance. To address this issue, we hope to give women in the industry more exposure, so they can share their advice, knowledge and even mistakes, that will act as essential toolkits for all females starting in the industry.

This brings us to the idea behind our inaugural Women in North American Aquaculture Summit that will take place Sept. 8. We aim to understand the road to equal opportunity in the industry. This live virtual event welcomes men and women in North American aquaculture to tackle solutions for equal pay, entrepreneurship, innovation, training and mentorship.

To register for free and view full event’s schedule, visit www.aquaculturenorthamerica.com. You will find it under the Events tab.

I look forward to covering more topics and conversations, and this is where you, the readers, come in. Reach me anytime at mfarag@annexbusinessmedia.com for comments or suggestions.

From all of us at Aquaculture North America, stay safe and well.