From the Editor: New beginnings

This issue is indeed a special one, celebrating my first issue as editor of Aquaculture North America. And let me say, the aquaculture industry is also a special industry.

Everyone I have encountered since I started has been greatly generous in terms of welcoming me to the industry, sharing their knowledge, experiences, and pointing me in the right direction.

Which makes me excited to announce that I will be attending my first industry event in August, the WAS North America & Aquaculture Canada 2022, in St John’s, N.L. I can’t wait to meet and connect with industry experts in person.

For that reason, we decided to dedicate part of this issue’s theme to the region of Newfoundland and Labrador. Newfoundland Aquaculture Industry Association president, Jamie Baker, writes how this region “rewards those who innovate and preserve.”

The sector definitely seems to be accomplishing the goal of providing critical food security in that region, while increasing economic development and employment opportunities for rural, coastal communities.

In addition to Jamie’s article, check out our cover story, “Adapt or Die,” where Ron Hill provides an in-depth view about researchers at Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador, who are among the leaders in the fight against the impacts of climate change on net pen farms on the east coast of Canada.

This issue also features topics about cage culture, including the types of threats that can impact net pen operations, and how to derive value from fish mortalities in cages.

In this issue, we also don’t forget our folks on the west coast, as we backtrack a little bit and talk about the emotional toll that took place on salmon farmers and communities due to the Federal Government of Canada’s mandate to close farms in British Columbia.

Many great topics and conversations are covered, and we hope to cover many more as we go. For that reason, I welcome suggestions, comments, or bringing our attention to innovations and developments happening in the industry. Reach me at mfarag@annexbusinessmedia.com.

From all of us at Aquaculture North America, stay safe and well.