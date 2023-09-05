From the Editor: Pioneering the future

In this issue of Aquaculture North America, we turn our attention to a dynamic and pivotal force within the aquaculture industry – women.

As the aquaculture sector continues to grow across North America, we have to recognize the remarkable contributions that women have brought to this sector.

In this issue, you will delve into profiles of women at Sea Grant, who have pioneered innovative farming techniques, and “their goal is to support sustainable seafood production, economic growth, and environmental stewardship through research, extension, and education,” as Lynn Fantom writes.

We also look at Katie Mackey Harris from Mt. Lassen California Trout, who “has taken over as company president, and her daughters get to grow up around trout farms, learning about the ins and outs of the business.” as Matt Jones describes.

As we celebrate these women’s achievements, we must also recognize the challenges that persist. Gender disparities still exist, and it’s our collective responsibility to address these imbalances and ensure equal opportunities for all.

This is why I would like to invite you to join us online on Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. EST, as we hold our Women in North American Aquaculture Summit, featuring live panel discussions, exploring topics such as communicating aquaculture and seafood online, sustainability and technology practices for healthy seafood, and a special panel on Young Salmon Farmers in B.C., a group that is eager to make a positive impact on the B.C. salmon farming industry.

By highlighting the accomplishments of women in aquaculture, we hope to encourage continued dialogue and progress in this crucial area.

I am proud to support the work of women in North American aquaculture, and I believe that their contributions are essential to the future of the industry.

From all of us at Aquaculture North America, stay safe and well.