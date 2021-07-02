From the Editor: We’re almost there

Yay! That may sound unprofessional, but I can’t help but be excited about the signs indicating the pandemic is tapering off.

And if our past coverage at the height of the pandemic is any indication, the aquaculture industry is alright. Rather than crack under pressure, the industry stepped up to do its part to continue to provide communities with sufficient, safe, and nutritious food.

It will take time before a full picture of COVID-19’s impact on the seafood sector emerges. Global consulting firm McKinsey has warned that restaurant dining may not return to pre-crisis levels for months, or possibly even years, but when that happens we know the seafood sector is ready. Producers found new, innovative ways of doing things to usher their organization through the difficulties while keeping their employees safe.

The past several months have made us realize what’s really important; some of us are rethinking our priorities. Whereas pre-pandemic, earning money (and lots of it!) might have been a preoccupation for many, it’s not surprising if spending more time with loved ones has superseded that.

Like us individuals, the industry also had the opportunity during the crisis to take stock of what’s important. As our report “Beyond Resilience” on page 16, says: the crisis has presented the industry with opportunities to be better prepared in the future by shifting mindset and effecting more impactful changes. Its advances in sustainability have been instrumental in helping it weather the headwinds, it says. This issue looks at some of the progress the industry is making to make itself future-proof.

By now we’re likely starting to feel Zoom-fatigue, so let’s remain vigilant — and hopeful that soon, we’ll be able to see each other face to face in conferences once again.