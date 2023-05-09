From the Editor: What it takes

Dr. Mike Lomas, a senior research scientist at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in Maine, directs the laboratory’s National Center for Marine Algae and Microbiota, which maintains the largest and most diverse collection of publicly available marine algal strains in the world. Photo: Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences

It is no surprise that hard-working employees with motivation and skills are in high demand within the aquaculture industry, but why is there a workforce shortage?

This shortage may be related to an insufficient understanding of what it means to work in this diverse industry.

As Mari-Len De Guzman writes in this issue, “Aquaculture organizations, particularly seafood producers, can offer plenty of unique opportunities and environments for professionals across multiple disciplines.”

Aquaculture definitely hits on multiple different disciplines, ranging from on-farm jobs to careers in academia and government. There are also careers in biology, engineering, chemistry, food science, economics or sustainability.

Many of these occupations are highly skilled and require both formal training and on-the-job upgrading. And that is the common challenge among employers. They are looking for quality employees with a certain set of skills. As a student, seek out opportunities that will broaden your experiences, as it will help guide your own path to a meaningful career and open doors by increasing your marketability.

One key component is training. In this issue of Aquaculture North America, we focus on education, training and careers in aquaculture. You will see many programs offering a variety of educational and training opportunities.

And this is what it takes to build a career in aquaculture. Education is a first step and an important one, and employers will take the extra steps to find motivated and dedicated workers. The aquaculture industry is diverse and expanding dramatically, and for those who are willing to work hard, a career in this sector will be both exciting and rewarding.

From all of us at Aquaculture North America, stay safe and well.