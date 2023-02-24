From the Editor: Work in progress

As we advance a new issue of Aquaculture North America, we tend to keep in mind the importance of diversity, and the voices of our audience. Aquaculture is, indeed, a wide industry, full of new topics, ideas and innovations. Every issue, we try to shed light on a particular topic or innovation in aquaculture, but this time, we decided to take our words to action and ask the experts themselves.

I would like to welcome and introduce Aquaculture North America’s new Editorial Advisory Board for years 2023-2025. Our board presents six prominent names in the aquaculture industry, who are knowledgeable in various sectors, including salmon, shellfish, trout, fish feed, and marketing and communications.

With their guidance, Aquaculture North America will continue to be the voice of aquaculture professionals and will continue to help them perform to the best of their abilities by being a regular source of trusted and useful industry content, helping them make informed decisions at their operations.

This issue, we call out our fellow shellfish farmers and experts to check out our shellfish spotlights. Focusing on sea scallops and lobster, Lynn Fantom discusses, “As climate threatens Maine’s lobster industry, will sea scallop aquaculture help preserve the working waterfront?”.

In addition, our cover story features a program claimed to be a game-changer for shellfish aquaculture at Pacific Hybreed Inc., a company that developed “the first-of-its-kind shellfish breeding program, creating genetic lines of superstar oysters that can withstand a changing climate, survive diseases, and significantly improve a farm’s production yield.” writes Mari-Len De Guzman.

I hope you enjoy reading this issue, and as always, I am open to ideas and suggestions. From all of us at Aquaculture North America, stay safe and well.